Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.37. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

