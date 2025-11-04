CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Up 6.5%

Insider Activity

Shares of CMPO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 680,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.97. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Moriarty acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,640. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Corbin Loree bought 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $100,031.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,031.60. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,125 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550. 52.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 14.5% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,341,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CompoSecure by 65.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 926,389 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $19,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $34,367,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,622,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.