Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,226. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,192.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 51.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

