Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Costamare stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 208,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Costamare has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 85,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Costamare by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

