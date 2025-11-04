Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Price

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of MSBI stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 77,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $350.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 391,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

