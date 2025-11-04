Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $820.00 to $930.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on argenex from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.20.

ARGX stock traded up $16.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $842.67. 116,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,308. argenex has a one year low of $510.05 and a one year high of $855.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $772.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in argenex by 866.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of argenex during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

