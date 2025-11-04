V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VVX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

VVX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 268,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. V2X has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 7.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in V2X by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

