Scotiabank Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $284.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $294.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.03.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.32. 72,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.85. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $243.25 and a 52-week high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

