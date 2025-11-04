Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Insider Buys A$19,960.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Edwardes acquired 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,960.00.

Westgold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Westgold Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Westgold Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 87.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Westgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, operation, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company’s assets include Bryah Operations, Murchison Operations, Meekatharra Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise various mining titles covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Murchison region.

