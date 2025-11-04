Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.7450 and last traded at $12.7045, with a volume of 3427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

SUHJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

