Insider Buying: Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Justin Arter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.18 per share, with a total value of A$101,810.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Current Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 254.0%. Pacific Current Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.84%.

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

