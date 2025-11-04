Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Decreases By 28.6%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 103,800 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 145,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,353,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 99,896 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,818.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 65,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,202. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

