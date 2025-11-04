Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.4750, with a volume of 759754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Under Armour by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1,997.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 614,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 585,124 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

