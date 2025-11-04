Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 2,914,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,711,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.48.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Talon Metals

Talon Metals Trading Up 15.1%

About Talon Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.44 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.