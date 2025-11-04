Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 30.8% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares dropped 30.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,463,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 622% from the average daily volume of 202,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.15.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
