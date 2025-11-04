Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 115080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 58.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

