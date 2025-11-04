ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.4020, with a volume of 3527237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,793.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

