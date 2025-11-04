Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $36.1540, with a volume of 131573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Cfra Research upgraded Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Celanese Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go acquired 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Celanese by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

