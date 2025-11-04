Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ebara Trading Up 0.5%
OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,391. Ebara has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.
About Ebara
