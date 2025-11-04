Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ebara Trading Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,391. Ebara has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

