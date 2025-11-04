Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on BZLFY
Bunzl Trading Down 0.6%
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Palantir Stock Fell After Another Strong Quarter
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.