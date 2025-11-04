Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.6%

Bunzl Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

