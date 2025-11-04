Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.3320, with a volume of 262156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

