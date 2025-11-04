Repligen (RGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $149.06. 118,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,396. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,453.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,834. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Repligen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 136.9% during the second quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

