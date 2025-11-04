Legacy Housing (LEGH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Legacy Housing to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $45.5320 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.53 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 30.00%.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 13,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,949. The company has a market cap of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 118.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 32.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

