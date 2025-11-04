SEA (SE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $5.6341 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SE traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. 1,158,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,740. SEA has a 12 month low of $92.71 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Arete Research lowered SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,880,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $4,028,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

