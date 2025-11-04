541 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $632.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.92. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.