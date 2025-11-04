Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9%

MLM traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.95. 200,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $621.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

