Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9%
MLM traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.95. 200,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $621.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Palantir Stock Fell After Another Strong Quarter
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.