Predictive Oncology (POAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Predictive Oncology to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.95). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 722.01% and a negative net margin of 587.31%.The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Predictive Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 9.8%

POAI stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,885. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POAI

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.