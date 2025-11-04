Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance
NYSE EVTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,538. The stock has a market cap of $431.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.25. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
