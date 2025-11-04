Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE EVTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,538. The stock has a market cap of $431.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.25. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTL has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.