Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 6.8%

YUM stock traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.88. 1,875,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,945. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock worth $4,304,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

