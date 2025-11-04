Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $1.6310 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,025.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 782,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 55,698.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 81,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
