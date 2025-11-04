Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Reservoir Media updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,324. The stock has a market cap of $477.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSVR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reservoir Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 65,281 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $509,191.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,858.80. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,988 shares of company stock worth $1,715,523. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 101.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 373.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 56.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 59.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

