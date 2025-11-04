Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $918.1 million-$935.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.1 million. Waters also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.050-13.150 EPS.
Waters Stock Up 8.5%
Shares of Waters stock traded up $29.35 on Tuesday, reaching $374.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,809. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.75. Waters has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 106.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,965,000 after purchasing an additional 107,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Waters by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,972,000. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,162,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Waters by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
