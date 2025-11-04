Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) vs. Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility & Risk

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Gamehaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -13.60% N/A -12.08% Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $31.74 million 2.07 -$2.63 million ($0.16) -16.19 Gamehaus $118.05 million 0.54 $3.96 million $0.03 39.67

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Gamehaus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gamehaus has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamehaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamehaus beats Galaxy Gaming on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

