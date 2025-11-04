Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Santander Chile and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Chile 1 3 0 0 1.75 DBS Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Banco Santander Chile currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Banco Santander Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Chile is more favorable than DBS Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Chile $4.72 billion 2.84 $938.26 million $2.32 12.27 DBS Group $29.04 billion 3.99 $8.45 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Banco Santander Chile and DBS Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Banco Santander Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Chile and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Chile 24.74% 22.18% 1.58% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Chile has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $7.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Santander Chile pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DBS Group beats Banco Santander Chile on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services. It also provides mutual fund management, insurance and securities brokerage, foreign exchange services, financial leasing, financial consulting and advisory, investment management, foreign trade, leasing, factoring, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance residential projects. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fundraising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other products; and manages capital allocations. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Banco Santander-Chile operates as a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company’s Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

