Contrasting Blaize (BZAI) & Its Peers

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blaize to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blaize and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

Blaize presently has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 109.37%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blaize is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -49.12% Blaize Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Blaize and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s rivals have a beta of -0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blaize and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -6.37 Blaize Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 93.16

Blaize’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blaize beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

