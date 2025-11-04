Roberts Foundation Has $33.68 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Roberts Foundation decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 96.5% of Roberts Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roberts Foundation’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61. The company has a market cap of $345.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

