Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 1,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

