MAG Silver (MAG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
MAG Silver Trading Down 1.2%
MAG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.
MAG Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Palantir Stock Fell After Another Strong Quarter
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.