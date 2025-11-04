MAG Silver (MAG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.2%

MAG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 37.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.