Senestech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senestech had a negative net margin of 289.01% and a negative return on equity of 150.93%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Senestech to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Senestech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,561. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Senestech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senestech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senestech stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.41% of Senestech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.
Senestech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
