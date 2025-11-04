Synlogic (SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Synlogic Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 6,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,116. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

