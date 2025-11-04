Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (TEO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $1.4992 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Price Performance
Shares of TEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 103,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.03 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
