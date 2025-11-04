Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,598 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,356 shares of company stock valued at $222,684,964 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $219.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

