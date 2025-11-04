Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VMO)

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 107,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,834. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

