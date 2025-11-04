Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VMO)

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Price Performance
Shares of VMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 107,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,834. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Mun Opp
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Mun Opp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Mun Opp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.