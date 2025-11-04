Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,172 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $110,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

