Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Issues Earnings Results

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 646,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,810. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Institutional Trading of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 99.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERJ

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.