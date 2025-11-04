Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Issues Earnings Results

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of ERJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 646,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,810. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 99.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
