Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.450-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 billion-$17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

Leidos Trading Up 6.3%

NYSE LDOS traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Leidos by 222.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Leidos by 86.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

