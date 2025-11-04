Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

PFE opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $28.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

