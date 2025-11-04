Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 4.4%

VTS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $792.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.60. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 241.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,991 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTS. Wall Street Zen raised Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

