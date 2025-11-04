Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $272.15. 21,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,891. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

