Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Stock Performance

Shares of MFM stock remained flat at $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 42,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Muni Inc Tr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 10.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the first quarter worth $105,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 24.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

